Ahead of the second match of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, India speedster Pooja Vastrakar said that she want her team to play dominantly against the hosts to win the match by a big margin. India will take on the Sri Lanka team in the second match of the series on Monday (July 4). India are leading the series by 1-0.

Pooja Vastrakar played an aggressive innings of 21 not out (19 balls) after taking two wickets for 26 runs in the opening ODI against the hosts. “We will have our first game approached in second match. And we would like to win the series 3-0. Our approach is to dominate Sri Lanka in the second match,” said Pooja Vastrakar in a pre-match press conference.

“I am spending a lot of time in the practice sessions, with the bowling coach and batting coach. Earlier I had no experience, now I have gained experience by talking to most of my seniors. After getting so much experience now I can go to the ground and imply those suggestions in the game,” she added.

Talking about the other young bowlers in the team, Vastrakar said, “We are all young and have known each other since under-19 days. Everyone is friendly within the team, so because of this also it feels good to work with other bowlers.”

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date & Time: July 2 at 10 AM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh