IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele, 10 AM IST July 2
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL-W vs IND-W, Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Team Player List, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Ahead of the second match of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, India speedster Pooja Vastrakar said that she want her team to play dominantly against the hosts to win the match by a big margin. India will take on the Sri Lanka team in the second match of the series on Monday (July 4). India are leading the series by 1-0.
Pooja Vastrakar played an aggressive innings of 21 not out (19 balls) after taking two wickets for 26 runs in the opening ODI against the hosts. “We will have our first game approached in second match. And we would like to win the series 3-0. Our approach is to dominate Sri Lanka in the second match,” said Pooja Vastrakar in a pre-match press conference.
“I am spending a lot of time in the practice sessions, with the bowling coach and batting coach. Earlier I had no experience, now I have gained experience by talking to most of my seniors. After getting so much experience now I can go to the ground and imply those suggestions in the game,” she added.
Talking about the other young bowlers in the team, Vastrakar said, “We are all young and have known each other since under-19 days. Everyone is friendly within the team, so because of this also it feels good to work with other bowlers.”
Match Details
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI
Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele
Date & Time: July 2 at 10 AM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode
SL-W vs IND-W Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Nilakshi Silva
All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Renuka Singh
Captain: Deepti Sharma
Vice-Captain: Nilakshi Silva
SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
More Stories