IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 T20 in Sylhet, 1 PM IST, October 1

India women will take on Sri Lanka women in their first match of Women's Asia Cup 2022 today in Sylhet. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is quite confident of team's performance in the tournament and says that she will be giving a long run to players who don't get a place in the playing 11 on a routine basis. India are coming to Asia Cup on back of a super series win over England. India beat England women 3-0 in their own backyard to write history. This was the first time India women made a clean sweep over England in England. Now the focus shifts to the T20s again as Asia Cup begins.

Harman has taken charge as all-format captain for India after the retirement of Mithali Raj this year. Her game has improved since she became the captain. She was quizzed on all what has changed for him in the past few months as Harman has been a successful captain for Team India while also scoring runs consistently. She had been out of form for a long time but has found her green patch again.

"I think responsibility has made it all happen. Since the beginning of my career, taking resposibility is something which I have enjoyed quite a lot and when I started leading the team, I am enjoying my sting. My teammates and staff, selectors are appreciating and working together as a team and hence the good results. You need support, without that, you cannot perform. I keep telling this to my teammates that you have my back and just go express yourselves," said Harmna on the eve of the Asia Cup clash.

IND-W vs SL-W Predicted Playing 11:

India Women: Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani