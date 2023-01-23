IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints and LIVE Streaming: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I at Buffalo Park, East London, 1030 PM IST, January 23

On Monday, January 23, at Buffalo Park in East London, the third match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 was played between India Women (IND-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W). India scored 147 runs for the cost of six wickets in 20 overs to defeat South Africa by 27 runs in the opening game of the series. Deepti Sharma took three wickets as the Indian spinners held South Africa to 120 runs.

In the second game of the series, South Africa defeated West Indies by a score of 44 runs. South Africa held West Indies to just 97 runs after scoring 141 runs in 20 overs while losing five wickets. The three teams will compete twice in the series before meeting in the championship game on February 2. There have been 18 T20Is between India and the West Indies; India has won ten of them, while the Caribbean team has triumphed in eight of them. Since November 2019, this will be the two teams' first T20I match. In the previous five games, India has won against the West Indies. The last time West Indies defeated India, it was in November 2016.

Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023

India Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd Match

Buffalo Park, East London

10:30 PM

05:00 PM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL

Here's everything you need to know about the game between the West Indies and Indian women:

WI-W vs IND-W Telecast

This match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India

WI-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between WI-W vs IND-W is available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

WI-W vs IND-W Match Details

The West Indies women vs India women match will be played on Thursday, January 23 at 10:30 pm IST.

WI-W vs IND-W Possible Starting XI:

India Women

S Mandhana(C), JI Rodrigues, H Deol, Yastika Bhatia, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K Anjali Sarwani

West Indies Women

B Cooper, Chedean Nation, RS Williams, Hayley Matthews(C), Shemaine Campbelle, SS Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, K Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman