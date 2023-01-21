IND-WU19 vs AUS-WU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s T20 U19 World Cup 2023 Super Six in Potchefstroom, 515PM IST, January 21

Team India will take on a tough opponent in form of Australia in the first of the two matches in Super 6 Group 1 of ICC U10 Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday at North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom. Out of the 16 teams taking part in this World Cup, 12 have moved to the Super 6 stage. This stage also has two groups, 1 and 2. The 12 teams progressing through the First Round of the tournament move into two groups of six, with teams first to third in Group A and Group D making up Super Six Group 1, and Group B and Group C teams moving into Super Six Group 2.

The teams take points from the first round to the Super 6. But not the total points. The points earned by beating the fourth finisher in the first round will not be taken. For example, India beat South Africa, UAE and Scotland in first round. They can only take 4 points to Super 6 group, that is from win against South Africa and UAE respectively and the points earned by beating Scotland who are out of the tournament won't be counted. Likewise for all teams.

In Super 6, India, Group D topper, will play the second and third finishers in Group A, Australia and Sri Lanka. India play Australia in January 21, and 22 respectively. Likewise, all teams will play based on where they have finished. Higher the position, more beneficial. The two teams that finish on top in each group will move to the semi-finals.

IN-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Squads

India Women Under-19 Squad: G-Trisha, Shafali Verma(C), Soniya Mendhiya, Hrishita Niladri Basu(WK), Richa Ghosh(WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Tithas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Yashasri, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Parshavi Chopra, Falak Nazir Naz, Shabnam, Shikha Shalot, Najla-Noushad CMC, Soumya Tiwari

Australia Women Under-19 Squad: Kate Pelle(WK), Charis Bekker, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Smith, Rhys McKenna(C), Maggie Clark, Sienna Ginger, Milly Illingworth, Ella Wilson, Eleanor Larosa, Samira Dimeglio, Ananaya Sharma, Paris Bowdler(WK), Olivia Henry, Sara Kennedy, Jade Allen, Chloe Ainsworth, Paris Hall(WK)

India Women Under-19 Predicted Playing 11

G-Trisha, Shafali Verma(C), Soniya Mendhiya, Hrishita Niladri Basu(WK), Richa Ghosh(WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Tithas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Yashasri, Sonam Yadav

Australia Women Under-19 Playing 11:

Kate Pelle(WK), Charis Bekker, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Smith, Rhys McKenna (C), Maggie Clark, Sienna Ginger, Milly Illingworth, Ella Wilson

IND-WU19 vs AUS-WU19 dream11 Prediction

Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat, Ella Hayward, Claire Moore, Richa Ghosh, Ella Wilson, Amy Smith, Mannat Kashyap, Soniya Mendhiya, Rhys McKenna