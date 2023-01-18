topStoriesenglish
IND-WU19 vs SCO-WU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T20 U19 World Cup 2023 match no. 20 in Willowmore Park, Benoni, 515PM IST, January 18

The Shafal Verma-led Team India are in great form at the ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2023. The team started off the tournament with a great win over hosts South Africa. It was the match that saw the Indian batting unit making a big statement. Shafali smashed a brilliant 45 off just 16 balls that included 9 fours and 1 six. Her opening partner Shweta Sehwarat smashed 92 off just 57 balls that included 20 boundaries. It was a good batting surface and even South Africa had started off the innings with some fiery strokes after winning the toss and opting to bat. But the Indians managed to restrict them to just 166 for 5 after they were 56 for 1 in just 4 overs. India chased down the target in just 16.3 overs all thanks to great job with the bat by Shafali and Shweta Sehwarat.  

India then beat UAE by 122 runs to continue to top the group and will be aiming to beat Scotland too today to ensure they finish the group stage on the top of the points table. India currently have 4 points frm 2 matches and healthy NTT of 4.083. 

From the point of fantasy prediction, keep an eye out on the likes of Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehwarat and Richa Ghosh. These 3 are fiery batters who can score at fast speed. 

India Women Under-19s Vs Scotland Women Under-19s Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Today Match Prediction Team

Wicketkeepers:  Richa Ghosh, Maryam Faisal
Batters: Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Nayma Sheikh
All-rounders: Soppadhandi Yashasri, Katherine Fraser
Bowlers: Archana Devi, Sonam Yadav, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl

Predicted Playing XIs for IND-W vs SCO-W

India U19 Women (IND-WU19):

Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (c), Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu/Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD

Scotland U19 Women (SCO-WU19):

Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister (wk), Emma Walsingham, Nayma Sheikh, Katherine Fraser (c), Olivia Bell, Maryam Faisal, Niamh Muir, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Maisie Maceira

