IND-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T20 U19 World Cup 2023 match no. 9 in Willowmore Park, Benoni, 130PM IST, January 16

Shafali Verma’s India Women Under-19 team will take on UAE Women Under-19 in their second match of the T20 Under-19 World Cup 2023 at the Willowmore Park in Benoni. India opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa and will look to continue their winning run against minnows UAE as well.

Team India started their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note as they registered a seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa. Shafali Verma captains and opens the batting for India, and the 18-year-old brings a wealth of experience with her to the tournament in South Africa. Verma and opening partner Shweta Sehrawat put on 70 runs in the powerplay as they looked to chase down South Africa’s impressive total of 166.

But it was the sixth and final over of that Powerplay where Verma took over.South African right-arm medium pacer Nthabiseng Nini saw her first ball of the over creamed to the fence, for a four. It was followed by four more boundaries.

India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 U19 Women World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Details

Venue: Willowmore Park, Benoni

Date & Time: January 16, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 U19 Women World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Archana Devi, Theertha Satish, S Dharnidharka

All-rounder: Yashasri

Bowlers: Induja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, M Gaur

Captain: Shafali Verma

Vice-captain: M Gaur

India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 U19 Women World Cup 2023 Predicted 11

India Women U19: Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma (C), Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat, Archana Devi, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD, Parshavi Chopra, Richa Ghosh

UAE Women U19: Theertha Satish (C), Lavanya Keny, S Dharnidharka, Geethika Jyothis, Siya Gokhale, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, M Gaur, Archara Supriya, Avanee Patil