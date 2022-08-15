NewsCricket
Independence Day 2022: Mithali Raj to Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers share wishes on special occasion

Cricketers share wishes on India's 75th Independence Day, check their reactions here

Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Leading India's current and former cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, took to social media to congratulate the country on its 75th Independence Day, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

Former India captain Mithali Raj posted images on social media in traditional attire, holding the Tricolour and wrote, "Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav." (Independence Day 2022: From Khashaba Jadhav to Sachin Tendulkar, TOP Sporting Heroes in India since Independence - In Pics)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar posted a video showing him hoisting the Tricolour at his residence and wrote, "Dil mein bhi Tiranga, ghar par bhi Tiranga."

Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the side in the three-match One-day International series against Zimbabwe beginning August 18, tweeted his wishes to the nation with a short video, while former India captain Virat Kohli wrote, "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind!"

Mohammad Kaif tweeted, "I know the magical power of tiranga and India jersey, that`s why I believe in the importance of Independence Day. Har ghar mein tiranga, har dil mein tiranga. Happy 75th to everyone, yeh apna tyohaar hai."

Australia's David Warner also joined the celebrations for India's 75th Independence Day via his Instagram wishing the country, "To all our family and friends in India we wish you a Happy Independence Day. #india #love #secondhome #peace #independenceday." (With IANS inputs)

