Manish Pandey

India A seal series vs West Indies A after big win in third ODI

Captain Manish Pandey scored a century while Krunal Pandya claimed a fifer to seal the match and the series.

Photo courtesy: BCCI

India A defeated West Indies A by a massive 148 runs in the third ODI in Antigua to seal the five-match series.

Powered by skipper Manish Pandey’s 100 and Shubman Gill’s 77, the tourists scored a mammoth  295/6. The chase was always going to a tough task for the hosts and Krunal Pandya's bowling did not make things any easier. He claimed a fifer to demolish West Indies A's batting lineup.

Earlier in the day, India A had won the toss and opted to bat but had a horrid start when opener Anmolpreet was sent back for a duck. Gill and Shreyas Iyer, however, anchored themselves in and had a 109-run partnership for the second wicket to seize the initiative back. Rahkeem Cornwall would eventually break the partnership - claiming the wickets of both Gill and Iyer. This is when Pandey took charge and set India A on track for the eventual total.

Manish PandeyKrunal PandyaShubham Gill
