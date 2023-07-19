India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview

Both India A and Pakistan A will be aiming to keep their two-match unbeaten streak intact when they take the field against each other today in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The highly anticipated contest between the two arch-rivals is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The winner of this encounter will occupy the top spot in Group B ahead of the semi-finals. India A will go into the game having defeated Nepal in their last match by nine wickets. Nishant Sindhu displayed a fabulous performance in that game by picking up four wickets.

In India A’s batting unit, opener Abhishek Sharma excelled with a stunning knock of 87 off 69 balls. In their tournament opener, India A got the better of UAE A by eight wickets. With four points from two games, the Yash Dhull-led side currently claim the first position in Group B standings.

Pakistan A, on the other hand, claimed a resounding 184-run victory against UAE A in their last game. The Pakistan cricket team started their Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a four-wicket win over Nepal. Pakistan A are currently placed in second position in Group B.



cre Trending Stories

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Details

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date and Time: July 19, 2 pm

Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Fancode app and website.

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Yash Dhull, Omair Yousuf

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain: Qasim Akram

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Probable 11

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana

Pakistan A: Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Sufyan Moqim, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (C and wk), Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal