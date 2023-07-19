trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637307
NewsCricket
INDIA A VS PAKISTAN A EMERGING ASIA CUP

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A is scheduled to take place today. India A won their last match by nine wickets against Nepal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka.
  • Pakistan A won their last match to UAE A by 184 runs.
  • India A will be aiming to extend their winning run to three games.

Trending Photos

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka. (Credits: Instagram)

Both India A and Pakistan A will be aiming to keep their two-match unbeaten streak intact when they take the field against each other today in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The highly anticipated contest between the two arch-rivals is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The winner of this encounter will occupy the top spot in Group B ahead of the semi-finals. India A will go into the game having defeated Nepal in their last match by nine wickets. Nishant Sindhu displayed a fabulous performance in that game by picking up four wickets.

In India A’s batting unit, opener Abhishek Sharma excelled with a stunning knock of 87 off 69 balls. In their tournament opener, India A got the better of UAE A by eight wickets. With four points from two games, the Yash Dhull-led side currently claim the first position in Group B standings.

Pakistan A, on the other hand, claimed a resounding 184-run victory against UAE A in their last game. The Pakistan cricket team started their Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a four-wicket win over Nepal. Pakistan A are currently placed in second position in Group B.

cre Trending Stories

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Details

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date and Time: July 19, 2 pm

Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Fancode app and website.

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Yash Dhull, Omair Yousuf

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain: Qasim Akram

India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Probable 11

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana

Pakistan A: Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Sufyan Moqim, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (C and wk), Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest