RAJVARDHAN HANGARGEKAR

Watch: Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowls Unplayable Spell Vs PAK In Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral

With precision and skill, he claimed two crucial wickets that shifted the momentum in India's favour.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Hangargekar's impressive performance played a pivotal role in India's success

In the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, it was Rajvardhan Hangargekar, the Chennai Super Kings' talented cricketer, who stole the limelight with his sensational bowling performance. Hangargekar's unplayable spell not only swung the momentum in India's favour but also left cricket enthusiasts in awe.

Also Read: PAK-A: 47-3 (13) | IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score & Updates: Farhan Departs As Pakistan Lose Third Wicket


Hangargekar's Impactful Wickets

Rajvardhan Hangargekar made an immediate impact after being handed the ball, taking two crucial wickets in the same over. With precision and skill, he claimed two crucial wickets that shifted the momentum in India's favour. First, a well-disguised delivery deceived Omair Yousuf, and the ball found the safe hands of Dhruv Jurel, resulting in an early dismissal for Yousuf. Hangargekar then struck again, this time trapping Saim Ayub in his web of spin, as the batsman could only manage to hand a simple catch to Jurel.

Who Is Rajvardhan Hangargekar?

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a promising young Indian cricketer born on 10th November 2002. He began making headlines with his performances at a young age and quickly climbed the ranks in domestic cricket. Hangargekar's Twenty20 debut for Maharashtra in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy showcased his immense potential. Subsequently, he made his List A debut in the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy, further cementing his place as a player to watch.

International Recognition and IPL Journey

In December 2021, Hangargekar earned a spot in India's team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, showcasing his talent on the global stage. His performances caught the attention of IPL franchises, and in the 2022 auction, he was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Fans eagerly awaited his IPL debut, which finally came on 31st March 2023, as he took the field for CSK in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Hangargekar's IPL debut was nothing short of impressive, and he quickly justified the faith put in him by the franchise. His economical bowling and ability to pick up crucial wickets earned praise from CSK fans and cricket experts alike, further elevating his reputation as a rising star in Indian cricket.

