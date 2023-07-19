trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637245
LIVE Updates | IND-A Vs PAK-A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Yash Dhull Vs Mohammad Haris

India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Arch-rival India and Pakistan will be facing off against each other for the first time in 2023.

There is no greater match in international cricket at the moment other than a clash between arch-rivals and neighbours India and Pakistan. In first such game in the year 2023, India ‘A’ will face off against Pakistan ‘A’ in ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

The ‘Emerging’ Asia Cup is meant to be a platform for the Under-23 cricketers from Asia, which means India ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ teams will feature top young talents from both these countries. India will be led by Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull and features young talent from the Indian Premier League (IPL) like Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Rajyavardhan Hangarekar apart from skipper Dhull.

The Pakistan side feature the likes of skipper Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr – all of whom have the experience of playing in the T20 World Cup 2022. It should be another thrilling India vs Pakistan clash on Wednesday.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.

 

19 July 2023
06:49 AM

IND 'A' vs PAK 'A', Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Both sides aim to stay unbeaten

This will be the first clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan on the cricket field this year. Both India 'A' and Pakistan 'A' have won both their matches in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 comfortably and will look to head into the semifinal with an unbeaten record. Can Yash Dhull's India 'A' continue winning run against Pakistan?

06:48 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India 'A' vs Pakistan 'A' Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match today.

