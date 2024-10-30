India Asks For Spin-Friendly Pitch At Wankhede To Avoid Whitewash Against New Zealand In Test Series

IND vs NZ: India has reportedly requested a spin-friendly "rank turner" pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the third Test against New Zealand, aiming to avoid a humiliating whitewash at home. After losing the first two Tests, the series stands at 2-0 in favor of New Zealand, marking India's first Test series defeat at home since 2012 and the end of an 18-series winning streak.

India Looking to Avoid Rare Whitewash at Home

The third Test holds high stakes for India. The team hopes to prevent an unprecedented 3-0 series defeat, a feat last endured in February 2000 when South Africa won 2-0 in India. New Zealand, seeking their first-ever whitewash in India, capitalized on contrasting conditions to win both the Bengaluru and Pune Tests, outplaying the Indian team with pace and spin alike.

Pitch to Assist Spin from Day 1

The Indian management has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to prepare a surface that aids spin from the very first day. India’s intent to use spin-heavy conditions follows their struggles in Pune, where they lost 19 of their 20 wickets to New Zealand’s spinners, with Mitchell Santner alone claiming 13 wickets. The move also follows India's ongoing challenges against quality spin bowling on turning tracks, as their batters have often failed to withstand opposition spinners on such surfaces.

Ashwin and Jadeja Look to Regain Dominance at Wankhede

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will play a pivotal role if India is to regain control. Ashwin’s history at the Wankhede is impressive, having taken 38 wickets at an average of 18.42 in five matches. Jadeja, in his only Test here, recorded six wickets. The red soil on the Wankhede pitch is known to provide additional bounce along with spin, potentially aiding the home team’s spinners more than the slower pitch in Pune.

How New Zealand Won the First Two Tests

In Bengaluru, New Zealand’s pace attack proved lethal. The Indian batting lineup crumbled for a record-low score of 46, with Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke, and Tim Southee sharing all 10 wickets. Despite a brilliant fightback from Sarfaraz Khan (150 off 195 balls) and Rishabh Pant (99 off 105 balls) in the second innings, India failed to chase New Zealand’s target of 107 runs. This marked New Zealand’s first Test win in India since 1988.

In the second Test on a spin-friendly Pune surface, New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, who had never taken a first-class five-wicket haul, delivered career-best figures of 7/53 in India’s first innings. Tom Latham’s 86 runs set up a target of 359 for India, but the hosts managed only 245, granting New Zealand a 113-run win and securing the series.

India’s Batting Struggles Against Spin

New Zealand’s success in the Pune Test exposed India’s weaknesses on spin-friendly tracks. With Santner and the Kiwi spinners capitalizing on the conditions, India’s top-order struggled to hold their ground, losing composure against the turning ball. In contrast, New Zealand’s batters managed to find ways to negotiate the Indian spinners.

For the third Test, India’s focus will be on leveraging the Wankhede's spin-assisting conditions and halting the Kiwi dominance. Though the series outcome is determined, a win would salvage some pride and help India regain momentum ahead of upcoming tours and the ICC World Test Championship matches.