Breaking news: India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand ODI, Test series due to calf injury

Rohit Sharma, who injured his calf during the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday, is out of the One Day International and Test series against the Kiwis. According to news agency PTI, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told its reporter that Rohit Sharma will not play in the series due to the calf injury.

He was the stand-in captain of the team in the fifth T20I after regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested with the series already won. But Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 runs off 41 balls in the match at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 3, 2020). Rohit had not opened the innings in the fifth match with KL Rahul and Sanju Samson doing the honours as India decided to bat after winning the toss.

He came in to bat after the fall of Samson's wicket in the second over and batted till 16.4 overs before walking off the field in discomfort. He had injured his calf a few balls earlier while hitting a six. During his stay in the middle, Rohit had hit three sixes and a similar number of fours.

At the post-match press conference, KL Rahul, who took over the captain's role after Rohit retired hurt, had hoped that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

India won the fifth and final T20I by 7 runs to register a historic 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand. The first of three ODIs between the two teams is on Wednesday (February 5) at Hamilton followed by the second match on Saturday (February 8) at Auckland with the final game on February 11 at Mount Maunganui.

After the ODI series, India play a tour match against New Zealand XI at Hamilton from February 14-16, followed by the two Test matches. The first Test is at Wellington (February 21-25) and the second one at Christchurch (February 29 - March 4).