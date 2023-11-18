India Capitals Vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IC Vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Ranchi, 7PM IST, November 18

Cricketering stars from yesteryears from all around the globe will be back in action as the new season of Legends League Cricket commences in the hometown of MS Dhoni which is Ranchi. The first match will be played between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings. Gautam Gambhir, who led the India Capitals to their inaugural title, returns as captain this season. The squad sees the comeback of Ashley Nurse and Pravin Tambe, both pivotal in the previous victory, while the additions of Hashim Amla and Kevin Pietersen promise to strengthen the team's lineup and secure another shot at the trophy.

Irfan Pathan leads the Bhilwara Kings. Both Gambhir and Pathan are great friends from India playing days. Both of them were a part of the commentary box during the Cricket World Cup 2023. Today, they don the jerseys again and get on the ground to play cricket to help their respective teams win the tournament.

This season comprises 15 group stage matches, featuring all participating teams facing off against each other. Joining India Capitals are Bhilwara Kings, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Super Stars, Gujarat Giants, and Manipal Tigers. The LLC T20 tournament unfolds across five cities in India: JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, and YSR Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Today's the day! @CapitalsIndia and @Bhilwarakings gear up for an epic season opener in the #LLCT20 ___



Both teams are primed and ready for the challenge - it's a clash you won't want to miss ___



Brace yourselves for a cricket showdown filled with passion and excitement ____ pic.twitter.com/VpZzfpE6QN — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 18, 2023

The stage is set for an intense tournament, with these cities hosting thrilling matches as teams vie for victory.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 1st T20I Match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tilakratne Dilshan

Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Lendl Simmons, Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, Hashim Amla

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe

Captain: Gautam Gambhir

Vice-captain: Shane Watson

India Capitals Vs Bhilwara Kings Probable 11

India Capitals: G Gambhir (C), HM Amla, KP Pietersen, KA Edwards, BR Dunk (wk), RL Powell, Ashley Nurse, CRD Fernando, IC Pandey, MM Patel, PV Tambe

Bhilwara Kings: Lendl Simmons, TM Dilshan, SR Watson, CD Barnwell, RJ Sidebottom, YK Pathan, PR Shah (wk), IK Pathan (C), KTGD Prasad, Anureet Singh, R Sharma

India Capitals Vs Bhilwara Kings Squads

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Ricardo Powell, Kirk Edwards, Hashim Amla, Ben Dunk(w), Morne van Wyk, Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Fidel Edwards, Dilhara Fernando, Ishwar Pandey, Pravin Tambe, KP Appanna, Munaf Patel

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Irfan Pathan(c), Pinal Shah(w), William Porterfield, Lendl Simmons, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Jesal Karia, Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Prosper Utseya, Dhammika Prasad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh