India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch IC vs BK online and on TV?

Fifteen days of exciting action, with the participation of world’s greatest cricketers, will conclude with India Capitals taking on Bhilwara Kings in the final at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday (October 5). The announcement was made during the press conference in Jaipur ahead of the grand finale which was attended by India Capitals’ skipper Gautam Gambhir and Bhilwara King’s captain Irfan Pathan along with Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

The champion team will be awarded Rs 2 crore prize money as the Legends League on Tuesday revealed the prize pool for the ongoing season, hosted in India for the first time. “It’s been great to see these cricketing greats in action and giving their all with competitive spirit in each match. Both Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals are strong teams and it’s going to be a blockbuster final tomorrow. The league has a total prize pool of 4 crore wherein runners-up will be awarded with Rs 1 crore while second runners-up, Gujarat Giants, will receive Rs 50 lakh,” Raheja said while addressing the media.

The Pathan-led side has the league’s leading run-getter William Porterfield as well as the highest wicket-taker Fidel Edwards in their line-up. Former Ireland skipper Porterfield has scored 255 runs from six matches at the strike rate of 144 while Edwards has taken 10 wickets from seven games.

Aussie great Shane Watson and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan are also in great form and have contributed to the team’s success.

Match Details

When will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match take place?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will be played on Wednesday, October 5.

Where will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match take place?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match begin?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match live on TV in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming will be available on Hotstar app for mobile users. You can also watch the match FanCode app.