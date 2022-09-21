India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match 4 Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch IC vs BK online and on TV?

Legends League Cricket 2022: Tonight is the night when Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan and their teams will be against each other in Match 4 of Legends League Cricket. India Capitals, led by Gambhir and Kings, led by Pathan will be taking on each other in tonight's clash. India Capitals had got off to a bad start with loss vs Gujarat Giants in their opening contest by a margin on 3 wickets. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings started off their campaign with a win by 3 wickets vs Manipal Tigers.

Not to forget, in their first match of the season, India Capitals were missing the sercies of their captain Gambhi. He will now play in the 2nd match and all eyes will be on him. The former left-handed opener has won many a games for India in the past, notably his match-winning knocks in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011 final. Not to forget, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. It will be exciting to see how this champion cricket goes again on the pitch.

Here’s all you need to know about India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings League Cricket match Number 4:

When will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match take place?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match will be played on Wednesday, September 21.

Where will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match take place?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

What time will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match begin?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live on TV in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming will be available on Hotstar app for mobile users. You can also watch the match FanCode app.