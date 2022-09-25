India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and where to watch ICS vs GGS in Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and online?

The India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will take on each other in the seventh match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Sunday, September 23, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Gautam Gambhir will be captaining the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, who defeated them in the first encounter. The Gujarat Giants will be led by Virender Sehwag who has the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, and Denesh Ramdin in his ranks. India Capitals have won just one game out of three and are placed third in the points table while Gujarat Giants are at the top of the points table with two wins and one no result.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Probable playing XI:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

Full Squads:

Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag(c), Kevin O Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel(w), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Elton Chigumbura, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Chris Tremlett, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi

India Capitals Squad: Solomon Mire, Gautam Gambhir(c), Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Farveez Maharoof, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Prosper Utseya, Jacques Kallis, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Asghar Afghan, Dishant Yagnik