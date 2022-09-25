R Ashwin wants ICC to give 'Bravery Award' to Deepti Sharma - Check Why

Jhulan Goswami's farewell game will always be remembered for the heroics of Deepti Sharma. Indian women's team were on the verge of giving a perfect farewell to Jhulan in her last international game in the third ODI of the series at the Lord's cricket stadium on Saturday. But Charlotte Dean had other plans in her mind. She along with Freya Davies had posted a partnership of 35 runs for the last wicket.

With 17 runs to get England were looking for favourites to win the match and spoil Jhulan's party. However, Deepti Sharma used her presence of mind and ran out Dean at the non-striker's end to hand India a historic win. After the match, many England cricketers criticised India's move while many former and current Indian players backed Deepti. Following the trend, India's ace spinner R Ashwin said that Deepti should be given a bravery award.

In fact that's a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for " presence of mind" under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw September 25, 2022

"In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC?" R Ashwin Tweeted.

Ashwin has a history of running out cricketers at the non-striker end. In 2019 IPL, playing for Punjab King then King XI Punjab he mankaded Rajasthan Royals opener, Josr Buttler. The dramatic run-out came at a stage when Rajasthan were going strong and Buttler was the reason behind it. Buttler smashed his first half-century of this year's IPL and lost his wicket for 69 runs which came in just 43 balls. After Buttler was managed, there was a heated argument between him and Ashwin but the umpires intervened to stop the tussle. The decision went to the third umpire which eventually declared Buttler run-out.