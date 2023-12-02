India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2023 13th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IC Vs MT LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

India Capitals (IC) take on Manipal Tigers (MT) in Match 13 of Legends League Cricket 2023 (LLC 2023) on Saturday at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Led by Gautam Gambir, the Capitals are struggling for a win. IC are on fourth spot with just 1 win from 4 games. They have lost two while one finished in No Result as that match got washed out. On the other hand, Manipal Tigers have played just 3 matches, winning 2 and losing one.

The IC vs MT clash in LLC 2023 will also see two of the best players from India from yesteryears taking on each other. They are Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh. They were also two hot heads who won India two World Cups across white-ball formats.

This time they are leading the Legends League sides and are aiming to book a spot in the final. It will be fascinating to watch how Gambhir and Bhajji lead their respective teams in this game.

Qualifiers fever hits Vizag as @CapitalsIndia battle it against @manipal_tigers for the coveted spot! __



Don't miss a moment of the live action, exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. __ #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame#LLCT20_ pic.twitter.com/WU54GfOVmL— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 2, 2023

Check LIVE streaming details of India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match

When will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 2.

Where will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played at the Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu

What time will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match start?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST.

How to live stream India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match on TV?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match can be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Kirk Edwards, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk, Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Fidel Edwards, Dilhara Fernando, Ishwar Pandey, Pravin Tambe, KP Appanna, Munaf Patel

Manipal Tigers Squad: Chadwick Walton, Kyle Coetzer, Robin Uthappa (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Amitoze Singh, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, David White, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh