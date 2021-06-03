India coach Ravi Shastri was asked about relation with actress Nimrat Kaur, THIS is what he said

One of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket was an alleged relationship between head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri and ‘Airlift’ actress Nimrat Kaur. Over the years, associations. Between cricket and Bollywood have been aplenty – none bigger than the marriage between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Apart from Kohli, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was married to actress Sangeeta Bijlani, another former skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married actress Sharmila Tagore and became parents of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

The rumours of relation between Shastri and Nimrat Kaur began in 2018. The news about these two dating became the talk of the town and the Indian head coach had to give a strong reply to a Mumbai tabloid to end the rumours.

Speaking to Mid-Day during India’s tour of England in 2018, the former India all-rounder reacted to it by saying ‘biggest load of dung’. “Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Mid-Day. “Cow dung says it all,” India’s head coach added.

“When I say cow dung, you must understand,” Shastri had responded, when he was quizzed about his last meeting with the actress by the tabloid three years ago.

Nimrat Kaur shot to fame by featuring in an off-beat movie Lunchbox alongside the late Irfan Khan.

Last month, Shastri turned 59 and was lauded by former cricketers, experts, and critics for making Team India a dominant side – who have reached the inaugural World Test Championship Final. Handed over the reins as head coach in 2017, Shastri has achieved phenomenal success with the team – the highlight being twin series wins in Australia and a semi-final finish in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The latest 2020-21 win Down Under was appreciated by one and all as India missed several of their players at various stages during the high-profile four-match Test series. Shastri guided the young players like Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sunder, who were instrumental in setting up a historic series win for Team India.