हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

India controls world cricket because money lies in India, says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

In an interview to Middle East Eye, Imran Khan said that no country would take such a step against India like England and NZ did with Pakistan because of the amount of money involved.

India controls world cricket because money lies in India, says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan Primer Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan once again confirmed India’s might in world cricket, claiming that world cricket is under their neighbour’s control. Imran was disappointed by England and New Zealand cricket teams’ recent pull-out of Pakistan tours.

In an interview to Middle East Eye, Imran Khan said that no country would take such a step against India because of the amount of money involved.

“Money is a big player now. For the players, as well as for the cricket boards. The money lies in India, so basically, India controls world cricket now. I mean, they do, whatever they say goes. No one would dare do that to India because they know that the sums involved, India can sort of produce much more money,” Imran was quoted as saying in the interview.

“England let itself down. I think that there is still this feeling in England that they do a great favour to play with countries like Pakistan. One of the reasons is that, obviously, the money,” the Pakistan PM added.

Watch the interview here...

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday (October 7) shared that India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have a big sway over the cricket board of his country. Raja, who has recently taken over as chairman, revealed that if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that PCB shouldn’t get any funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC) then PCB will ‘collapse’.

“PCB is funded 50% by the ICC that is funded 90% by the BCCI or in a way, the Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that we won’t provide any funding to Pakistan, then this cricket board can collapse,” Raja said in a Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee meeting.

New Zealand had pulled out of the limited-overs tour on the day of the opening fixture in Rawalpindi, last month, citing a New Zealand government security alert.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also cited, ‘increasing concerns about travelling to the region’ just days after New Zealand also pulled out of a tour to Pakistan over security concerns. However, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, confirmed the decision was taken by the ECB on the grounds of player welfare.

Pakistan travelled to England last year at a time at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in UK for a three-match Test and T20 series that saved the ECB millions in television rights deals.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Imran Khanindian cricket teamPakistan cricket teamRamiz Raja
Next
Story

IPL 2021 Eliminator: Virat Kohli give BIG update on IPL future, says loyalty lies with RCB

Must Watch

PT9M18S

DNA: Analysis of Mehbooba's 'Muslim card' on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan