PM Narendra Modi has power to trigger collapse of Pakistan Cricket Board, says chairman Ramiz Raja

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja told the Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee that Indian business houses in a way run Pakistan cricket and Indian PM Narendra Modi has power to ensure collapse of PCB.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday (October 7) shared that India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have a big sway over the cricket board of his country. Raja, who has recently taken over as chairman, revealed that if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that PCB shouldn’t get any funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC) then PCB will ‘collapse’.

“PCB is funded 50% by the ICC that is funded 90% by the BCCI or in a way, the Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that we won’t provide any funding to Pakistan, then this cricket board can collapse,” Raja said in a Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee meeting.

Earlier this week, Raja had said Pakistan cricket is relying mainly on funding by the ICC and will suffer if it stops for some reason. Speaking to Karachi’s business community at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Ramiz said its contribution is key towards Pakistan becoming a superpower in the cricket world.

“Our cricket is relying on ICC’s funding right now and when I see the books, I get very scared because the contribution of local entrepreneurs is minimal,” the PCB chief had said.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board chairman, Ian Watmore, has apologised to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the cancellation of the men's and women's teams' limited-overs tour to the country and assured that the ECB would commit to a full tour comprising three Tests and five ODIs next winter.

Watmore, in his first public statement following the cancellation of the tour of Pakistan, said on Tuesday, “I’m very sorry to anyone who feels hurt or let down by our decision, particularly in Pakistan. The decision the board made was an extremely difficult one and the board made it with the primary consideration being the welfare and mental health of our players and staff.”

