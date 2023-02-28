India Is Like My Second Home: Steve Smith Set To Captain In India vs Australia 3rd Test

During the second Test in Delhi, Steven Smith, the Australian batter, expressed his anger at himself for getting dismissed while attempting a sweep shot. He also stated that in the upcoming third Test against India at Holkar Stadium, the Australian batters will try to slow things down while at the crease. On the third day of the second Test, Smith, who is 33 years old, was caught out by Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 9 runs while attempting his first sweep shot of the series.

Australian captain Steve Smith checking the Indore pitch. pic.twitter.com/OvPqHoT6lm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 28, 2023

"It normally brings the best out of me," he said of the captaincy. "I'm excited about leading this week in Pat's absence. I know these conditions well. It's kind of like my second home playing over here, I've played a lot in India, I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do. I'm looking forward to it."

"I've played, what, 95 Test matches (94) and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, 'what the hell am I doing?'" Smith was quoted by cricket.com.au.

In the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, Smith will be leading Australia for the third Test and hopes that the leadership role can help him regain his best form with the bat in Indian conditions. Additionally, Smith mentioned that the starting XI for the Indore Test has not been decided yet, but it is likely that Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc will be significant additions.

"I was pretty angry. There haven't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment.

"Certainly, something to learn from, I'm still learning as well. It wasn't the way I wanted to play, particularly when I had the field set for all of us - they had the field out.

"We probably just rushed things a little bit and it's something we'll talk about... when we've got them on the ropes, we can slow things down. We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo."

India has already won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with consecutive victories in Nagpur and Delhi, and they are now aiming for a series sweep to secure their spot at this year's ICC World Test Championship final in June.