India Maharajas vs World Giants Special Match Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch Maharajas vs Giants online and on TV?

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) carnival is all set to take off in Kolkata from September 16 as cricketing legends descended in the City of Joy on Thursday. A special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants will kick-start the much-awaited season of the league in India for the first time in Kolkata on September 16.

Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan, who will be representing Manipal Tigers, said in a press interaction in Kolkata on Thursday that he will be aiming to roll back the years when he takes the field for his team. “After a long time, we are going to play and the feeling of coming back to a tournament is pulsating for us. As former cricketers, we miss cricket and miss the feeling of playing amidst the hooting and cheering. I hope it becomes an annual event for everyone so that the younger lot not only enjoys watching contemporary cricketers but also gets to watch the former cricketers and legends entertain them,” the once-dreaded off-spinner said.

With 90 cricketing greats in action the league will take part in 16 matches including the benefit match.

Some of the top names who would be gracing the tournament with their presence are Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, and Brett Lee among others.

For former India speedster S Sreesanth, who turned 39 earlier this year, he said age is just a number. Sreesanth will play for LNJ Bhilwara Kings.

Here’s all you need to know about India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match:

When will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match take place?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match will be played on Friday, September 16.

Where will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match take place?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match will be played at the Eden Garens in Kolkata.

What time will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match begin?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match live on TV in India?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match live streaming in India?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Special match live streaming will be available on Hotstar app for mobile users.