India’s Predicted XI vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Will Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi return for clash?

Team India’s final Super 4 match against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday (September 8) has been made inconsequential with both teams out of race for reaching the final. Pakistan’s one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday (September 7) lifted them into the Asia Cup 2022 final along with Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma’s side will now play for only pride against Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in Dubai. A lot of questions will be asked of India for their inability to defend their Asia Cup crown. Their bowling attack has been found wanting in both the Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have both struggled to get wickets. Rohit might consider giving an opportunity to Deepak Chahar, who has been drafted back into the squad from the standbys with pacer Avesh Khan ruled out.

Chahar, who returned from injury after missing the IPL 2022 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, hasn’t featured in the Asia Cup 2022 so far. His ability to take wickets with the new as well as the old ball will be essential with the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia coming up in a few weeks time.

Fans are also calling for the inclusion of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the side in place of Chahal. Bishnoi bowled impressively against Pakistan in the first Super 4 match on Sunday (September 4) but was unlucky to miss out on wicket of Asif Ali after he was dropped by Arshdeep Singh.

In the next Super 4 game against Sri Lanka, Bishnoi was replaced by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who failed to impress much with the ball. Apart from them with Rishabh Pant failing to impress yet again, there might be a case to include Dinesh Karthik in the lineup as a finisher.

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)/Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi