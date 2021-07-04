हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Women's cricket

India skipper Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer across formats in women's international cricket

Mithali surpassed former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' record to reach the milestone.

India skipper Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer across formats in women&#039;s international cricket
India women skipper Mithali Raj (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj added another feather to her highly illustrious cap as she became the leading runs scorer across formats in international women's cricket on Saturday.

Mithali achieved the feat in the third and final ODI against England. The Indian skipper surpassed former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' record to reach the milestone. Edwards had scored 10,273 international runs across formats and Mithali needed just 12 runs coming into the third ODI to surpass Charlotte.

The Indian skipper struck a delightful boundary in the 24th over to become the leading run-scorer in women's cricket.

"RECORD: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards," BCCI Women tweeted.

In March this year, Mithali became the first woman batter to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

The 38-year-old is already the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket. She is also the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

Mithali is only the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Edwards was the first woman to do so.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Women's cricketIndiaEnglandMithali Raj
Next
Story

BCCI announces return of domestic cricket, check full schedule for 2021-22 season

Must Watch

PT2M54S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day