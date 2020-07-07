India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hopes cricket will be on its feet post-COVID-19 with England-West Indies series

New Delhi: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) hoped that cricket will get back on its feet post-COVID-19 with the commencing of England-West Indies Test series from July 8.

Ashwin took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Cricket will try and get back to its feet tomorrow. Lots of excitement and hope at the same time."

Cricket will try and get back to its feet tomorrow. #ENGvWI Lots of excitement and hope at the same time. — Ashwin (During Covid 19)(@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2020

The return of international cricket after more than three months of COVID-19 halt will see England and West Indies competing in a three-match Test series.

The last international cricket match was played between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on March 13, 2020.

The Caribbeans will face the English side in the opening Test from July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (England).

Even though international cricket will see its resumption, the fans will have to wait longer to experience the match from the stadium.

Cricket will witness its first Test match without spectators, which will happen reportedly for the first time in the 143-year of the recognisation of the Test cricket.

The English side will be led by interim skipper Ben Stokes, as Joe Root is with his wife for delivery of their second child.

Stokes will become England's 81st player to lead the side in the white jersey.

On the other hand, Jason Holder will be leading the West Indies side for the 33rd time in the white jersey and will aim to lift the cup as his team has not won a series in England since 1988.

Schedule:

1st Test: July 8-12, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

2nd Test: July 16-20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd Test: July 24-28, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Telecast details:

All the three matches will start at 3:30 PM IST. The matches will have a live telecast on Sony Six and can also be watched live on the Sony LIV app.

Full squad:

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (WKT), Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach