India opening batsman Ishan Kishan was not picked in the squad for the Asia Cup 2022 after his decline in form in the recent series. Indian team mangement backed Ishan Kishan for over a year, they were preparing him as the backup opener for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He was even in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 but now the door is closed for Ishan. As soon as the team was announced, many cricket pundits were surprised not to see him in the squad. Ishan started trending on Twitter but there was no reaction from the left-hand batsman. However, on Wednesday Ishan finally broke his silence with a story on his Instagram account.

Ishan shared his photo on his Instagram story with a warp song. The lyrics of the song that was shared by Kishan read: "Ke ab esa ban na nai/bhalle ghayal ho jaana/tujhe fool samjhe koi/toh tu fire ho jana/Bella piche rehna magar sab sambhaal lena tu/in sab aage waalo ki traah naa gayaab ho jana/meri baat sun mein hate deke kahan jaaunga/yaa fir esa kahun hate leke badal jaunga."

Interestingly enough, Ishan has an average of 30.71 in T20I in 2022 where he played 14 T20Is and scored 430 runs. Yet he was sunbed from the Asia Cup squad.

India's Squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar