India announced the squad for the South Africa ODI series where Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the team while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy. There are many surprises in this squad as M Shami was not selected maybe because he is expected to join Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after clearing the Yo-Yo Test. On the other hand, Umran Malik is also not on the list which left Indian cricket fans in confusion if he is also going to Australia. Here's how fans reacted to Umran Malik not getting selected for South Africa ODI series.

Nortje has been proper Umran Malik like since his comeback from injury. Might have to replace him with Pretorius if he doesn't show improvement over the next few games. Strictly no Shamsi pls. — BaWuma Fan Account (@SingbalSanket)

Honestly, if you can't develop players, let them play abroad a& develop their games. Guys like Prithvi Shaw,Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen can improve vastly playing leagues in Eng,Aus. @BCCI should allow players having played less than a set of no. of matches for India to play abroad, — Tarun (@kaintguy) October 2, 2022

Bilkul wahi lagtha hei! Avesh Khan ko kuch aur aaraam karne dho! Runs dhethe dhethe thak gaya hoga! Jo bhi matches jeethe the, use katin wali jeeth banane mein uska contribution bahut jyaadha thi! Umran Malik ko ab bhi mauka na diye, aur Avesh ko aur games dhene lag gaye hein! October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also given maiden ODI call-ups to middle-order batter Rajat Patidar and pacer Mukesh Kumar. Patidar's career has been on an upswing since making a breathtaking 112 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants at Kolkata.

Patidar went on to score 122 and 30 not out in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy final win over Mumbai at Bengaluru. Recently, he scored two centuries, one of which was a mammoth 176, in four innings of India A's multi-day series against New Zealand A to be the top run-scorer for the hosts with 319 runs at an average of 106.33. He also made 45 not out and 20 in one-day matches against New Zealand A in Chennai.

Mukesh, the right-arm medium pacer who represents Bengal in domestic cricket, picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.78 in the multi-day series against New Zealand A, including taking 5/86 on day one of the series. More recently, he rattled a famed Saurashtra batting line-up with his deadly spell of 4/23 for the Rest of India in the ongoing Irani Cup final in Rajkot.

Interestingly, batter Shreyas Iyer, pace all-rounder Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who are travelling reserves in India's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup to be held later in Australia, have been included in the ODI squad with no member of the main squad to take part in the series as they depart for Australia on October 6.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who had been called in as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar in the 3-0 ODI series triumph in Zimbabwe but didn't get a game, retains his place in the squad, and so does right-handed batter, Rahul Tripathi. Pacer Avesh Khan also comes back into the ODI fold after missing the last few matches of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 due to illness.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar