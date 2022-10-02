NewsCricket
Is Umran Malik going to Australia? Indian cricket fans confused - Check Here

Interestingly, batter Shreyas Iyer, pace all-rounder Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who are travelling reserves in India's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup to be held later in Australia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Is Umran Malik going to Australia? Indian cricket fans confused - Check Here

India announced the squad for the South Africa ODI series where Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the team while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy. There are many surprises in this squad as M Shami was not selected maybe because he is expected to join Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after clearing the Yo-Yo Test. On the other hand, Umran Malik is also not on the list which left Indian cricket fans in confusion if he is also going to Australia. Here's how fans reacted to Umran Malik not getting selected for South Africa ODI series.

