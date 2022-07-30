Why KL Rahul is not in India ODI squad for Zimbabwe series, Know it all here

BCCI announced the Indian ODI squad on Saturday (July 30) which is to be play Zimbabwe next month. India will tour Zimbabwe for 3 matches and speculations were rising in relation to former India captain Virat Kohli making a comeback after taking a rest on the West Indies tour. But he is not part of the squad. Good news for India is that Deepak Chahar, who has been healing his back for last 6 months, will join Team India in Zimbabwe. He is a key member keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2022 set to take place in Australia later this year. One other key player missing is KL Rahul.

#TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. July 30, 2022

Rahul was named in the T20 squad for West Indies series but he was ruled out a day before the 1st T20 due to Covid, replaced by Sanju Samson. He was expected to make it to the squad for the Zimbabwe series but the sources have revealed that the reason Rahul is not a part of the India squad is his groin injury. Rahul had undergone an operation for it in Germany and was looking to come back to match fitness in National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. However, Rahul has not been able to recover full from the injury, say sources.

With Rahul not there, Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the captain of the side. Dhawan also led India in the 3 ODIs vs West Indies which Indian clean swept. Pacer Deepak Chahar's comeback is also a good news for India as he was taking a long time to recover from the series of injury he got. India will play Zimbabwe in three ODIs from August 18 to 22 at Harare. Soon after the Zimbabwe series concludes, Indianc cricketers will head to UAE to take part in the Asia Cup, where they are the defending champions.