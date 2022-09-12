Gunaah Hai Yeh: Twitter fumes as BCCI ignores Sanju Samson as India squad for T20 World Cup announced
Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are the two wicket-keepers in the squad with KL Rahul as backup option for keeping.
The BCCI announced Team India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Australia in the month of October later this year. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made comeback into the side while Axar Patel replaced injured Ravindra Jadeja. India are going with two wicketkeeping options in the name of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. However, fans are very disappointed with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid that they did not go with Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals captain led the team from the front in IPL 2022 where they finished as runners-up.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Sanju Samson's exclusion -
#SanjuSamson _ pic.twitter.com/jHt3YwvThk — Akhil Akhi _
Samson#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/0AIgRj2sIl — Sparrow (@Captain_sparroo) September 12, 2022
#SanjuSamson #t20Worldcupsqaud @BCCI @IamSanjuSamson @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/aNyIUONzuq — Sangam Chauhan (@sangamchauhan0) September 12, 2022
There is no change,still they didn't give a chance to play.#Sanjusamson #BCCI #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/lCUv5MU0j4 — Manoj Sebastian (@manojsebastian5) September 12, 2022(@Akhil333Ask) September 12, 2022
Thats why india doesnt deserve to win any more wcs.Absolute politics going on benching the talents like Sanju Samson over shit hit and miss players like Pant____ Clown Team management _@BCCI fuck you. The feelings of every sanju samson fan right now. #SanjuSamson #T20wc2022 pic.twitter.com/9TkkubV4WG — Sanju is _, Sanju deserves (@i_Falling_Star) September 12, 2022
#SanjuSamson fan's rn. pic.twitter.com/L1RvWkZ1GA — _____ (@Choudhary_ji123) September 12, 2022
One more Snub.....And the management and Captian will come up with the same stories ...It's really tough to be Sanju Samson and a Sanju Samson fan as well....Hoping that he will get a 10% chance which Rishabh Pant is getting _#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/gFsNNfLvoQ— Snlkmr791 (@snlkmr791) September 12, 2022
Sanju Don#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/tQ8XMGwCpC — B00B (@UsemySperm) September 12, 2022
Sorry #SanjuSamson we don't deserve you ___ — Chandler (@Bing_monica__) September 12, 2022
never really liked his play because of his inconsistency but tbh since a year he's become a lot better and consistent. He definitely deserves a place rather than pant who's just shit on basis of his stats. #SanjuSamson #ICCWT20 https://t.co/ajwB4YLpPi — Arham Shah (@arhammmshahh) September 12, 2022
#SanjuSamson fans after #BCCI announce team india squad for #T20wc2022 #t20worldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/XilMRz0VRf— Agyaat Balak (@Agyaat__Balak) September 12, 2022
sanju fans assemble. #sanjusamson https://t.co/mcLQpaYClj — dark fellow // notmentallywelltointeract (@narfault) September 12, 2022
Fitness - 100%
Technique and Shot Selection - 100%
Hitting ability _
Dedication 100%
Yet Sanju Samson is not even Considered as an Option in the team. India is failed to use One of the Best T20 player of the country.#sanjusamson #T20wc2022#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/YDRKYblVb3 — Cric kid _ (@ritvik5_) September 12, 2022
