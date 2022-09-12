Gunaah Hai Yeh: Twitter fumes as BCCI ignores Sanju Samson as India squad for T20 World Cup announced

The BCCI announced Team India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Australia in the month of October later this year. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made comeback into the side while Axar Patel replaced injured Ravindra Jadeja. India are going with two wicketkeeping options in the name of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. However, fans are very disappointed with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid that they did not go with Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals captain led the team from the front in IPL 2022 where they finished as runners-up.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Sanju Samson's exclusion -

One more Snub.....And the management and Captian will come up with the same stories ...It's really tough to be Sanju Samson and a Sanju Samson fan as well....Hoping that he will get a 10% chance which Rishabh Pant is getting _#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/gFsNNfLvoQ September 12, 2022

Sorry #SanjuSamson we don't deserve you ___ — Chandler (@Bing_monica__) September 12, 2022

never really liked his play because of his inconsistency but tbh since a year he's become a lot better and consistent. He definitely deserves a place rather than pant who's just shit on basis of his stats. #SanjuSamson #ICCWT20 https://t.co/ajwB4YLpPi — Arham Shah (@arhammmshahh) September 12, 2022