NewsCricket
INDIA SQUAD T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Gunaah Hai Yeh: Twitter fumes as BCCI ignores Sanju Samson as India squad for T20 World Cup announced

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are the two wicket-keepers in the squad with KL Rahul as backup option for keeping.

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gunaah Hai Yeh: Twitter fumes as BCCI ignores Sanju Samson as India squad for T20 World Cup announced

The BCCI announced Team India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Australia in the month of October later this year. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made comeback into the side while Axar Patel replaced injured Ravindra Jadeja. India are going with two wicketkeeping options in the name of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. However, fans are very disappointed with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid that they did not go with Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals captain led the team from the front in IPL 2022 where they finished as runners-up.

Check Full Squad Here

Here's how Twitter reacted to Sanju Samson's exclusion -

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

India Squad T20 World Cup 2022India Squad T20 World CupIndia Squad T20 WCIndia SquadIndia Squad news updateIndia Squad newsIndia Squad updateSanju SamsonSanju Samson news updateSanju Samson newsSanju Samson updateSanju Samson T20 World CupSanju Samson Team India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022