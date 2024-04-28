India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Date: KL Rahul Vs Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya vs Shivam Dube And Rinku Singh In Fights For Places

If reports are to be believed, then India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad will be picked soon. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is set to meet India captain Rohit Sharma in the next few days and the squad is likely to be announced on May 1. The World Cup starts early june and it makes all the sense that those picked know at least a month in advance that they are going to the World Cup. If reports are to be believed then selectors are not going to spring up a surprise for the fans when they pick the squad. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are going to the World Cup while Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav are other confirmed picks. The battle will be between the keepers and the finishers cum all-rounders.

Also Read | Opinion: Call It A Tragedy If Sanju Samson Is Not Picked For T20 World Cup 2024 After A Superb IPL Show

KL Rahul Vs Sanju Samson?

With Rishabh Pant in terrific form, selectors would surely pick him as the first-choice keeper for the World Cup. Pant was India's keeper in this format before he met with an accident. But there can be one more place which can be grabbed either by KL Rahul or Sanju. If a report in Times of India is to be believed then Rahul will be backed by Rahul Dravid-led Indian management and Sanju may miss out on the selection in a World Cup squad yet again.

Hardik Pandya vs Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh

If Hardik is going to the World Cup, which is almost a certainty, one of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh will miss out. Only concern in the selectors' head with Hardik, despite his current poor form, is his bowling fitness. If Hardik is able to prove his bowling fitness, he is going. It will mean there will be a toss-up between Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. Dube is in terrific form at the moment while Rinku is not batting to his full potential these days. But Rinku has done well for India in limited number of matches he has played so far.

Third spinner or Tilak Varma?

The pitches in USA are unknown. But those in Windies will be slower in nature. Spinners will come in handy. While Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja will be the first two spinners, either Axar Patel or Ravi Bishnoi will be the third spinner. There is also a thin chance of Tilak coming into the mix as the thought of fielding a left-handed heavy batting unit is also an idea being discussed. But eventually, the selectors may for an extra spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal may not get picked as he is not amongs the favourites to be discussed in the team meetings.