India took permission to wear camouflage caps in memory of fallen soldiers, ICC clarifies

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday clarified that Indian cricket team was granted permission to wear camouflage caps during the third One Day International against Australia in Ranchi on March 8.

The caps were distributed by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni among his team members before toss for the third ODI as a mark of respect to 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

ICC spokeswoman Claire Furlong said that formal permission was sought by the BCCI from the ICC before the match to camouflage caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of martyred soldiers.

"This is a special cap, it's a tribute to the Armed forces. We're all donating our match fees of this game to the National Defence Fund. I urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate and stick to the families of our armed forces," Captain Virat Kohli had said.

It is to be noted that Pakistan had strongly objected the Indian team's decision to wear the camouflage caps on the field with Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry demanding that the ICC must ban the Indian cricket team for mixing politics with sports.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani had also objected the move and said that he has "strongly taken up the matter with the ICC." He had claimed that by deciding to wear camouflage caps Indian team has dented its credibility in the cricketing world.

In the past, the ICC has taken strict action against players for expressing their political sentiments during international matches. in 2014, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned for wearing wristbands showing off slogans "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" during a Test match against India.

In 2017, the ICC had reprimanded South Africa leg spinner Imran Tahir for showing photo of late Pakistani singer Junaid Jamshed underneath his T-shirt during a match against Sri Lanka.

It may be recalled that in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, the BCCI had asked the ICC to ''sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates'.