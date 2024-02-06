India U19 vs South Africa U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch IND Under 19 Vs South Africa Under 19 Semifinal 1 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India U19 are playing South Africa U19 in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 at Benoni today. It is a big match as winners goes into final while the loser goes home. India will be led by Uday Saharan while South Africa are being captained by Juan James. It will be interesting to see how Musheer Khan goes in this match. The right-handed middle-order batter has been in tremendous form in this tournament. He is the leading run-scorer with 334 runs in five matches. Uday Saharan, the captain, also slammed hundred in the last match against Nepal. He is right behind Musheer in the list of run-getters.

South Africa have played well in this tournament. There is a reason why they are in the semifinal and like the senior team, these guys too cannot be taken lightly. SA will be led by Juan James in the semifinal.

India (INDU19) vs South Africa (SA U19) Semifinal 1 Match Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch INDU19 vs SA U19 Semifinal 1 Match? Read below:

When will India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 match match be played?

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 match will be played February 6 (Tuesday), 2024.

Where will India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 match be played?

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 match will take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

At what time will India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 start?

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 live streaming in India?

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 will be streamed live on Hotstar app and website.

How to watch India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 live telecast in India?

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 World Cup Semifinal 1 live telecast will be on Star Sports Network in India.

India U19 Vs South Africa U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

South Africa U19 Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels