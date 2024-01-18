India registered a rare win over Afghanistan in the third and last T20I in Bengaluru to make a clean sweep on the visitors. It is a rare win as India won the longest T20I played ever which went into the second super over after the game was tied. Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh had earlier shone with the bat after India won the toss and opted to bat first. They smashed over 100 runs in last 5 overs to take India to 212 for 4 in 20 overs before Afghanistan batted out of their skins to level the score.

The match went into the Super Over which again was tied. In the second Super Over, India managed to get a win.

But that Super Over may not have happened at all had Virat Kohli not saved a certain six near the boundary ropes. On the fifth ball of the 17th over with Afghanistan neded 48 off the last 20 balls, batter Karim Janat swung his bat to spin of Washington Sundar and the ball hit the sweet spot. It seemed like sailing over the long on boundary.

Kohli was placed at the long on and patiently waited for the ball, took some step backwards while being watchful of the ropes and then times his jump to perfection. He did not catch the ball as he would have landed beyong the ropes and the umpire would have adjudged it as a six. Kohli rather slapped the ball back inside the ropes and saved five runs for the team. These saved runs eventually helped India stop Afghanistan from winning the contest as the scores were tied at the end of the 20th.

The way Kohli pulled off the stunning fielding, it was appreciated by the fans. One frame captured Kohli enacting Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action just when he was supposed to slap the ball back into the field. ICC shared a collage of Kohli's fielding act and Bumrah's bowling action to tell fans how uncanny the resemblance was.

Watch Kohli's Superman effort to save a six during 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan:

The star batter did not have a great time with the bat in the Bengaluru T20I, his home ground in IPL, as he got out for a golden duck. However, Kohli was excellent in the field and save many runs for the team in the field while also taking a sensational catch. On one occasions, Kohli covered almost 40m by sprinting to catch a hit by Najibullah Zadran. That fielding effort reflected of his supreme fitness levels. He once again reiterated the importance of staying fit as the 35-year-old continues to defy age with his athleticism on the field.