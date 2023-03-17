India Vs Australia 1st ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS 1st ODI Match Online And On TV?

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills and India’s overall World Cup preparedness will be under focus when the home side begin their three-match ODI series against Australia in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Pandya will captain the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium due to family commitments.

The day-night match will be Pandya’s first as captain in an ODI, though he is the regular India skipper in the T20 format. He is also the designated vice-captain for the ODI series. Collectively as a team, the focus will shift from winning the four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and qualifying for the World Test Championships final in June against the same opponents – Australia – to starting preparations for the 50-over World Cup the country is hosting later this year.

Keeping in mind that India had won the title the last time the country hosted the tournament – with MS Dhoni’s team winning the trophy in 2011 – similar expectations will be from Sharma and company. The expectations will be particularly high because the Indian team is a different beast in any format while playing at home. Moreover, the unwanted record of not doing well enough in the knockout matches of the ICC hounding this group of players, the team will be desperate to turn things around.

India will also look to make the most of the incredible start they have had in ODIs at home this year, winning all six matches in total – against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in two separate series.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Australia 1st ODI match:

When will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start on March 17, Friday.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be hosted in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will begin at 130 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur/Washington Sundar

Australia: Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis