LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma To Miss First ODI

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya will look to continue India’s winning run against Steve Smith-led Australia.
Team India will begin the three-match ODI series against former world champions Australia with the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Both the sides will be led by stand-in captains – Hardik Pandya for India and Steve Smith for Australia – with regular skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins missing due to different reasons.
The home side are coming off a 2-1 win the four-match Test series against Australia and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. With wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the ODI series in 2023, India will look to continue their winning run in the 50-over World Cup year.
Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to return for the second ODI but Smith will be in charge of the Australians for the entire series as Cummins has chosen to remain at home after the death of his mother last week. India will also miss the services of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the ODI series due to back injury.
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: No Rohit for 1st ODI
In case you did not know, India captain Rohit Sharma will be skipping the first ODI. Instagram stories of his wife Ritika Sajdeh suggests that Rohit is likely to attend his brother-in-law Kunal Sajdeh's wedding on the same day. In Rohit's absence, Hardik Pandya will be leading the side for the first match. Rohit is set to return for the third and fourth ODI.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Can Suryakumar Yadav step up in Rohit Sharma's absence?
Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is skipping the first ODI in Mumbai due to personal reasons. Suryakumar Yadav will be back to the ODI lineup but can the No. 1 T20I crack the secret to performing in 50-over cricket? In 20 ODIs so far, Suryakumar Yadav averages just 28 with two fifties and a top-score of 64.
