LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma To Miss First ODI

Team India will begin the three-match ODI series against former world champions Australia with the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Both the sides will be led by stand-in captains – Hardik Pandya for India and Steve Smith for Australia – with regular skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins missing due to different reasons.

The home side are coming off a 2-1 win the four-match Test series against Australia and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. With wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the ODI series in 2023, India will look to continue their winning run in the 50-over World Cup year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to return for the second ODI but Smith will be in charge of the Australians for the entire series as Cummins has chosen to remain at home after the death of his mother last week. India will also miss the services of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the ODI series due to back injury.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Australia first ODI HERE.