India vs Australia 1st T20I Tickets Booking: How to buy tickets for Mohali T20I online or a counter? Check here

India will take on Australia in the first of the three-match series from September 20. The first T20I will take place in Mohali in Punjab. The fans will be eager to watch their favourite batters in action, especially after star Indian batter Virat Kohli stormed back to form. The three-match series will be the last chance for India to brush up their final squad for the T20 World Cup. Not to forget, India play 6 T20Is before they fly to Australia for the hugely-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 that starts in October. After the 3 T20Is vs Australia, India will host South Africa for a 3-match T20I series and also 3 one-dayers.

Fans will be eager to watch their favourite players live in action. Especially the Mohali fans who have not got to witness a match live in some time now. The Australia series kickstarts at PCA Stadium of Mohali on September.

When will the sale of tickets for 1st IND vs AUS T20I at Mohali start?

The sale of tickets for 1st IND vs AUS T20I at Mohali will start on September 11, Sunday, nine days before the 1st T20I.

How to buy tickets for 1st IND vs AUS T20I at Mohali?

Expect the tickets to be sold out within minutes so it is better to buy them quickly. The tickets can be bought at PayTym Insider.

Are there Student tickets/discounts for 1st IND vs AUS T20I at Mohali?

Yes, student discounts are available on tickets but you have to buy tickets from the counter only. Student tickets are not available online. One student tickets will cost you Rs 300?

Get ready to buy your tickets for India vs Australia - T20 Match _



Online sale of tickets will start from September 11 at Insider/Patym app.



Only Students tickets at discounted rate @ Rs 300 are available at PCA counters (Student ID is required).#IndvAus @gulzarchahal @BCCI pic.twitter.com/QIyDBkxqnl September 9, 2022

What are the other ticket prices for 1st IND vs AUS T20I at Mohali?

Apart from the student tickets, you can buy other tickets from PayTm Insider. The highest price is Rs 10,000 while the lowest stands at West Block are for Rs 300.

The elite lounge seats and the enclosure boxes will be available for Rs 7,500. The Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh stands prices are Rs 5000 and Rs 2000 respectively. Other price categories range from 1000-1500.