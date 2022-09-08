'I realised how tired I was': Emotional Virat Kohli explains his tough time after his maiden T20I ton

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was a happy man on Thursday night in Dubai. It was the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between India and Afghanistan and Virat took this opportunity to get to his elusive 71st international ton, which is also his maiden T20I hundred. After the ton, Virat spoke in detail about his struggles in the past and how it was important for him to take a break from the game. Virat had earlier said that in the month-long break before the Asia Cup he had not picked up the bat even once. Kohli now says that the break helped regain his confidence as came into the tournament with a fresh body and mind.

"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past," said Kohli at the innings break.

"Actually I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful."

Kohli credited his actress wife Anushka Sharma for standing behind him like a rock during his turbulent times.

"I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well.

"When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... When I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was.

"Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," he said referring to his one month break.

Virat will next feature for India in the T20Is vs Australia in the home series. India will then play South Africa at home in T20Is and ODIs before they board the flight for Australia to play the T20 World Cup 2022.