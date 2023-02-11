Future Stand-Up Comedian...: Twitter Reacts as Rohit Sharma's Rant on how Indian Bowlers Troubled him goes Viral - Watch

Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the Nagpur Test match between India and Australia will surely be remembered for a long time. Not only did he excel as a batsman and captain, but he also proved he has a talent for stand-up comedy. During a post-match interview, Rohit humorously recounted out how every day someone seemed to be approaching a milestone in their cricket career. He also revealed how this made his job as captain easier, as the players were well aware of their own statistics.

This guys @ImRo45 hasn't changed a bit. Loved every bit of that interview. — Irfan Pathan

"Har din milestone ho rha tha. Koi 5-wicket le rha hota. Koi 250 wickets le liya. Koi 450. Ye log mujhe aake bolte mein 250 ke paas hu ball de. Mein 450 ke pass hu mujhe ball de. ODI mein Siraj 10 over dal diya. Against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum, Siraj bowled 10 overs in 25 overs kyuki usse five wickets chaiye. vo rukh hi nhi rha. Mein bol rha hu Test match aa rha hei. (Everyday someone is reaching a milestone. Someone is taking 250 wickets. Someone is taking 450 wickets. These guys came and ask for the bowl for me saying I am near 250 wickets, I am near 450 wickets. Siraj bowled 10 overs in 25 in an ODI game against Sri Lanka because he wanted 5 wickets)," Rohit told Star Sports.

Rohit's comical speech had fans in stitches and sparked social media buzz with many suggesting he has a future as a stand-up comedian. In the same match, Rohit reached a milestone himself as he became the first Indian captain to score a century in all three formats of the game, putting him in the company of only three other players in world cricket history. Additionally, Ravichandran Ashwin became only the second Indian bowler to complete 450 Test wickets.