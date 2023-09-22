India Vs Australia 2023 1st ODI Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV And Laptop

KL Rahul, who returned from a thigh injury during the Asia Cup 2023, will be back leading the Indian cricket team as they begin their three-match ODI series against Australia with the first game in Mohali on Friday. India are on a high, having won the Asia Cup 2023 title last week and also having won 4 out of the last five ODI games comprehensively.

Australia, on the other hand, have lost three successive ODI games to South Africa to lose the series 2-3 last week after whitewashing the same opponents in the T20I series. Both sides will witness plenty of changes from their last ODI matches.

India have decided to rest the likes of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the first two ODI matches. With Rahul leading the side, Shreyas Iyer could play his first game after being laid low by back spasms in the Asia Cup 2023.

Off spinners Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin will be auditioning for an all-rounder’s berth should left-arm spinner Axar Patel fail to recover from injury. World No. 1 ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj could be given rest as well after his heroics against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Here are all the details about India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali HERE…

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI going to take place?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place on Friday, September 22.

Where is India vs Australia 1st ODI going to take place?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI start?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch India vs Australia 1st ODI on TV in India?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available LIVE on TV on the Sports18 network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI in India?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming for free on Jio Cinema website and app.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood