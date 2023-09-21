LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: KL Rahul Vs Pat Cummins
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: KL Rahul-led Indian side will begin a three-match series against Australia in Mohali on Friday.
Trending Photos
Team India will begin a three-match ODI series against Australia with the first game set to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The newly-crowned Asia Cup 2023 champions will look to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which begins in India next month.
KL Rahul, who made an impressive return from injury, will be leading the Indian side in the first two games with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested for these games. Australian skipper and pacer bowler Pat Cummins is also coming back from injury but Mitchell Starc is still yet to recover from injury and will be unavailable for the first game.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates for India vs Australia 1st ODI Here.
India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Football Live Score: Big Blow To Australia
Australia's prospects in the upcoming ODI series against India have taken a hit with the news that key players Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will miss the opening match on September 22, 2023. Captain Pat Cummins delivered this disappointing update, citing injuries sustained by both players in their previous engagements. Despite this setback, Cummins maintains a positive outlook regarding his own availability for all three ODIs against India. The Australian team is now faced with the challenge of addressing these setbacks as they work to refine their squad ahead of the imminent ODI World Cup.
CLICK
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Team India practice session from 6pm in Mohali
KL Rahul's Team India will begin practice on the eve of the first ODI at 6pm IST on Thursday at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. You can catch the Indian practice session LIVE for free on Jio Cinema.
Training to be #TestedByTheBest!
Watch #TeamIndia's nets session LIVE at 6 PM on #Sports18 & #JioCinema!#INDvAUS #IndiaCricketKaNayaGhar #IDFCFirstBankODITrophy pic.twitter.com/q97xmiHhgk
— Sports18 (@Sports18) September 21, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali on Friday.