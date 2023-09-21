LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: KL Rahul Vs Pat Cummins

Team India will begin a three-match ODI series against Australia with the first game set to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The newly-crowned Asia Cup 2023 champions will look to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which begins in India next month.

KL Rahul, who made an impressive return from injury, will be leading the Indian side in the first two games with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested for these games. Australian skipper and pacer bowler Pat Cummins is also coming back from injury but Mitchell Starc is still yet to recover from injury and will be unavailable for the first game.

