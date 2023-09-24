trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666356
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2023

India Vs Australia 2023 2nd ODI Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The KL Rahul-led Team India will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Vs Australia 2023 2nd ODI Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV And Laptop KL Rahul and Pat Cummins. (Image: ANI)

India will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, September 24. The KL Rahul-led side had beaten the Aussies by 5 wickets in the opening match at Mohali, two days ago and head into the second match with a 1-0 lead. Australia, led by Pat Cummins will be aiming to make a strong comeback to level the series 1-1. The visitors missed Travis Head in the first match. Head has a broken shoulder and has been ruled out of the series. David Warner got runs but he will need support from Mitchell Marsh at the top of the batting order.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Tilak Varma Or Washington Sundar To Replace Ishan Kishan? Check Here?

Mitchell Starc is unlikely to play even the 2nd ODI. Captain Cummins said that Starc will not return for the 2nd ODI. Australia are likely to stick to the same XI that played the first ODI.

India may want to play Washington Sundar in the match, in place of maybe Ishan Kishan, who has got enough game time ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup 2023. Mohammed Siraj is also likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the India playing 11 as the the ace pacer might want some rest while Mohammed Shami is expected to retain his place in the side. R Ashwin is expected to continue playing as Rahul Dravid, the head coach, would want to see how he goes in the next couple of games in order to finalise the final 15 on September 17.

Here are all the details about India vs Australia 2nd ODI in Indoe HERE…

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI going to take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will take place on Sunday, September 24.

Where is India vs Australia 2nd ODI going to take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time will India vs Australia 2nd ODI start?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available LIVE on TV on the Sports18 network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI in Indiafor free?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming for free on Jio Cinema website and app.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

