India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Tilak Varma Or Washington Sundar To Replace Ishan Kishan? Check Here?

Team India will take on Australia in the second ODI with an aim to seal the series at Indore's Holkar stadium on Sunday, September 24. Led by KL Rahul, India had beaten the visitors by 5 wickets in what was an all-round display from the Indian team. There were many positives for the Indian camp from the game as Suryakumar Yadav finally found form and Mohammed Shami took a five-for.

Shami was the chief architect of the win a he dismissed desrtructive opener Mitchell Marsh with a peach in just the first over of the match. Shami did not play many matches in Asia Cup as Mohammed Siraj was the preferred choice and that must have motivated the UP-born pacer to come and give his best in the first ODI. If Shami continues to bowl as well as the first ODI, Indian management will have a sweet headache to pick their pace bowling unit in the World Cup.

R Ashwin too returned with good numbers at the end of the match. Ashwin and Washington Sundar are being seen as the two options to replace Axar Patel if the left-arm spinner does not get fit in time or if the managment wants a right-arm off-spinner in the ranks. That call will only be taken on September 28, when the final 15 will be picked by the BCCI selectors.

Coming to the 2nd ODI, Ashwin may continue to retain his place. We might see Sundar or Tilak Varma replacing Ishan Kishan in the playing 11. Both of them are left-handers and can bowl a little. Going by what India want for World Cup, it could be Sundar who may replace Kishan in the XI. Coach Rahul Dravid might want to see how the young off-spinner goes in the next two ODIs. One might also see Siraj come in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who should be wrapped in a bubble, to ensure he does not get injured.

India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa