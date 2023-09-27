India Vs Australia 2023 3rd ODI Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV And Laptop

India and Australia will play the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s Team India have already clinched the series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Mohali and Indore last week but they will be keen on completing a whitewash and retaining their No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings.

The two sides will face off in their respective first matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in just over a week’s time in Chennai on October 8. After being given a couple of matches break, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will be back in the playing 11 for Team India.

For Australia, who have now lost five successive ODI matches, skipper Pat Cummins will be back after being rested for the second ODI in Indore. Glenn Maxwell and pacer Mitchell Starc are also expected to make their first appearance in the ODI series.

Here are all the details about India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Rajkot HERE…

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI going to take place?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, September 27.

Where is India vs Australia 3rd ODI going to take place?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will India vs Australia 3rd ODI start?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available LIVE on TV on the Sports18 network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Australia 3rd ODI in India?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming for free on Jio Cinema website and app.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood