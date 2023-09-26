trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667416
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA ODI 3RD ODI

LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Pat Cummins

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Aim For Whitewash As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Returns For Final ODI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: In the upcoming third ODI, India faces Australia with a commanding 2-0 series lead. In the previous match, India amassed 399 runs, powered by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's centuries. Australia's bowlers struggled, with Cameron Green taking two wickets. In response, Australia was bowled out for 217, with Sean Abbott and David Warner contributing significantly. Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each for India.

The match promises to be an exciting contest, with India looking to seal a clean sweep, while Australia seeks redemption. The Rajkot pitch is expected to favour batsmen, with an average first-innings score of 310. However, pacers might find early assistance, and spinners could face a challenge. India's dominant form makes them the favourites, but Australia will aim to bounce back in the series.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Australia 3rd ODI match HERE.

26 September 2023
15:52 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's Full Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

 

15:44 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Rajkot. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

