India vs Australia 2023: David Warner Joins Josh Hazlewood on Injury Sidelines, Ruled out of Last two Tests

Pat Cummins and Australian team’s injury woes have just doubled with David Warner joining pacer Josh Hazlewood on the sidelines ahead of the third Test against India, which begins in Indore on March 1. The Australian opener, who was struggling for form in the two Tests, will be returning home along with Hazlewood and captain Cummins – although the skipper will be returning to India in a couple of days.

Warner was substituted out of the second Test at Delhi with concussion last week after being struck on the grille of his protective batting helmet by India pacer Mohammad Siraj in Australia’s first innings. That blow came shortly after Warner had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery, with x-rays subsequently confirming the left-hander had also sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow which will keep him out of the remaining two Tests.

Australia are already Rohit Sharma’s Indian side 2-0 in the four-match Test series after losing the second Test by six wickets on Sunday (February 19). Warner scored only 26 runs from his three completed innings and was replaced by Queensland’s Matthew Renshaw as a concussion substitute in Delhi, and has now been ruled out of the final Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad.

However, it is expected the 36-year-old former Australia vice-captain will return to India for the three-match ODI series that immediately follows the Tests. “David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home,” CA said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture. After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series,” the CA statement added.

Australia have already lost fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (achilles soreness) for the remainder of the campaign, while fellow Test squad members Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were absent from the opening two matches of the series as they recover from finger injuries.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is due to return to India and rejoin the squad having flown home after the opening Test in Nagpur for the birth of his and partner Jess’s first child.

Warner’s injury will be a cause of concern for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals as well. The opener was being considered a possible replacement skipper for the Capitals team with Rishabh Pant already ruled out of the IPL 2023 season due to injuries suffered in car accident late last year.