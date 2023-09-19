India Vs Australia 2023 ODI Series Gets Underway On Friday: Full Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming For Free And All You Need To Know HERE

Newly-crowned Asia Cup 2023 champions Team India will be back on the field once again later this week, taking on former ODI World Cup champions Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning in Mohali on Friday. The series comes just weeks ahead of ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, which India will host beginning on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Both teams will look to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of the World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma announced the squads for the three-match ODI series on Monday evening. KL Rahul, who made an impressive comeback from thigh surgery in the Asia Cup 2023, will be leading the side in the first two ODI matches in Mohali and Indore with regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and injured Axar Patel given a break.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the deputy of Rahul for the first two ODI matches. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return for the third ODI in Rajkot on September 27, in what is likely to be India’s final 15 for the Cricket World Cup 2023 as well. Axar Patel’s fitness will be judged after the first two ODIs and as a result all-rounder Washington Sundar has been picked in the squad as well.

Team India will be eyeing the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI Rankings as well heading into the World Cup. A 3-0 whitewash for Team India will help them topple Pakistan from the No. 1 position in the current rankings. Australia can also become the world No. 1 ODI team if they can whitewash India 3-0.

While India are coming into this series with the Asia Cup 2023 title to their name, Australia have lost three ODI matches on the trot to South Africa to lose the five-match ODI series 2-3.

When will India vs Australia 2023 ODI series take place?

The India vs Australia 2023 three-match ODI series will begin on September 22, the second ODI will be on September 24 and third ODI on September 27.

Where will the India vs Australia 2023 ODI series take place?

The India vs Australia 2023 ODI series will take place in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

What time will India vs Australia 2023 ODI series begin?

The India vs Australia 2023 ODI series matches will begin at 130pm IST. The scheduled toss for the ODI matches is set to take place at 1pm IST.

How can I watch India vs Australia 2023 ODI series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Australia 2023 ODI series will be LIVE on Sports18 network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Australia 2023 ODI series Live Streaming for FREE in India?

The India vs Australia 2023 ODI series will live streamed for FREE on Jio Cinema website and app in India.

India vs Australia 2023 ODI series Squads

India Squad for the 1st two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India Squad for the 3rd & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

*Subject to fitness

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa