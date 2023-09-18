LIVE | India Vs Australia 2023 Team India Squad Announcement: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Reveal Team at 830pm
India Vs Australia 2023 ODI Series: BCCI selectors are set to announce the squad for the three-match series against Pat Cummins-led side, India’s final series before ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 next month.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar are set to announce the Team India squad for the three-match ODI series against former World Cup champions Australia on Monday. The three-game ODI series between India and Australia will begin on Friday in Mohali.
The ODI series will be the final games for Rohit Sharma’s side as well as Australia before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which gets underway on October 5 in Ahmedabad. India have some injury concerns with Axar Patel ruled out for at least a couple of games, while Shreyas Iyer is also struggling to get back into the side after suffering from back spasms in Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
It will be interesting to see if the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are rested for the ODI series to try out their bench strength ahead of World Cup.
