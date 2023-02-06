India vs Australia 2023: Shubman Gill Joins Tinder on Viral fan’s Request, Umesh Yadav Says THIS

Team India opener Shubman Gill appears to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. After a sensational ODI against New Zealand in which he scored 360 runs in just 3 matches including his maiden double century, Gill became only the fifth Indian batter to score century in all three formats of the game when he score the ton in the third T20I against the Kiwis in Ahmedabad last weel.

Gill scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium to set up India’s series-clinching win. At the stadium last week, a fan was seen holding a placard, which read, “Tinder, Shubman se match karado.”

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

Not only that, Tinder, as part of its innovative branding strategy, placed the female fan’s viral photo, on hoardings all across Nagpur, which will host the first Test between India and Australia from February 9.

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav, who is part of the Indian team squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also hails from Nagpur, took to Twitter and shared the photos of the advertisement banners, pulling Shubman Gill’s leg.

“Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le,” Umesh captioned the photos.

Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le pic.twitter.com/9iaW2BBtZY — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 3, 2023

Now, Gill has responded to her fan’s viral request as he shared a teasing video of his Tinder profile on Instagram. “Dekh toh liya, ab tum dekho theek se,” he captioned the video.

The Punjab and Gujarat Titans opener is set to take his place in the Team India middle-order for the first Test of the BGT in Nagpur alongside Suryakumar Yadav. Gill has been rumoured to be in high-profile relationships in past with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar as well as Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.

India will take part in the four-match Test series against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy and need to win the series 3-1 to assure themselves of a berth in the ICC World Test Championships final later this year.